IGNOU July Admission 2021: SC/ST students exempted from fee payment, notice here
IGNOU July Admission 2021: SC/ST students exempted from fee payment, notice here

SC/ST students exempted from fee payment of IGNOU July Admission 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on ignou.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Indira Gandhi National Open University has exempted SC/ST students from payment of fees for IGNOU July Admission 2021. The exemption has been made for SC/ST categories seeking fresh admissions and re-registration in the July admission cycle. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the scheme is not available for modular certificate/ diploma programmes which form part of a degree programme. Beneficiaries, who are enrolling simultaneously in a certificate-level programme along with an undergraduate programme shall be eligible for fee exemption only in one programme.

All the SC/ST students willing to avail this facility of fee exemption shall submit their applications in online mode along with the softcopy of documents required for the claim. Also, candidates should apply with a caste certificate issued by a Central/ State government authorized officer.

Candidates who are given exemption or reimbursement of fee during fresh admission shall also be eligible for exemption of fee in re-registering in July 2021 cycle. The eligibility criteria of the candidate for seeking admission in the specific academic programme shall be fulfilled.

The registration process for IGNOU July Admission 2021 was started on June 11, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for ODL and online programmes can apply online through the official site of IGNOU till July 15, 2021.

