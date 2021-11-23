Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU July Admission 2021: UG, PG fresh registration date extended till Nov 30
IGNOU July Admission 2021 registration date for UG, PG courses has been extended till November 30, 2021. Candidates can apply online on ignou.ac.in. 
Published on Nov 23, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the IGNOU July Admission 2021 till November 30, 2021. Undergraduate and postgraduate courses fresh registration have been extended. Candidates can apply for the UG, PG courses through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. 

Earlier, the last date to apply is till November 22, 2021. The last date has been extended for Bachelor and Master degree programme except semester based programme. The admission registration date has been extended for both ODL mode and online mode programmes. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to register here 

IGNOU July Admission 2021: How to register 

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
  • Enter the login details or register online.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs. 200/- (unless specified otherwise) shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU. 

