IGNOU July Admission 2023 fresh, re-registration deadline deferred till July 31

The deadline for fresh admission and re-registration for the July 2023 season has been extended by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to July 31. Candidates can register for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs on the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can also register for online programs at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

In a tweet, the university stated,"The last date for fresh admission/re-registration for the July 2023 session has been extended till 31st July 2023".

IGNOU fresh admission/ re-registration 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in the registration details

Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Submit the application form and take a screenshot of the confirmation page.

IGNOU re-registration form 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official portal for re-registration at ignou.samarth.edu.in

Register and proceed with the application

Log in with the registration number and password.

Select your respective programme and enter the details

Pay the re-registration fee

Take a printout of the re-registration form.