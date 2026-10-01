Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration date for IGNOU July Admission 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can find the direct link through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU July Admission 2026: Registration date extended till October 13, apply at ignou.ac.in

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The last date for submission of the online fresh admission form for all notified programs offered through ODL and online modes for the July 2026 session has been extended till 13 October 2026.

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As per the official notice, this extension is applicable to all notified programs except Semester-based Programmes and Certificate Programmes.

IGNOU July Admission 2026: How to apply

To apply for the July session, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. Click on IGNOU July Admission 2026 registration link available on the home page. Enter the registration details and click on submit. Once done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The application fee should be paid through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking and UPI. The fee paid shall be refunded prior to confirmation of admission.

An amount equivalent to 15% of the programme fee, subject to a ceiling of Rs.2,000/-, will be deducted from the fee paid in case the request for cancellation is received after the confirmation of admission.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.