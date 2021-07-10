IGNOU TEE June 2021: Registration date extended till July 12, check notice here

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration date for IGNOU TEE June 2021 till July 12, 2021. Candidates who till have not applied for Term End Examination for June can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Earlier the last date for submission of the exam form for the June TEE was June 30, which was extended again till July 9. This is the third time the registration date has been extended with the approval of the competent authority.

The varsity has also extended the deadline for submission of examination forms, assignments, project reports, dissertation, and fieldwork journal of June term end exam (TEE) 2021 till July 15. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can check the important points given below.

IGNOU TEE June 2021: Important Points

1. The examination for final year/ final semester students of Master’s Degree, Bachelor’s Degree, Post Graduate Diploma, Diploma, and Certificate programmes will be conducted from August 3, 2021 onwards.

2. Candidates of Master’s, Bachelor’s, PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate programmes who have registered for the June TEE exam are also eligible to appear for the exam.

3. There will be no TEE June exam for students of CBCS based UG programmes. All the term-end examinations of these programmes will be conducted in December 2021.

4. The Term End exam for the students of the intermediate year/ semester of the Master’s and Bachelor’s programme, scheduled in June 2021 has been postponed and will be conducted in December 2021. For this separate notification will be issued.

5. Students who will not be able to appear in the TEE exam in August will get another chance to appear for the exam in December. For this purpose, the validity period of registration of those students whose registration ended in June 2021, will be extended till December.

6. The fees already paid for TEE June for the courses for which no exam is conducted in August/September 2021 will be adjusted against the fees payable for the subsequent TEE.

7. If the COVID19 condition in any region/state deteriorates further during the exam duration in August/ September, the exam of concerned students will be postponed and conducted in December 2021.