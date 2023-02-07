IGNOU TEE December/ June 2022: Re-evaluation link activated at ignou.ac.in
IGNOU TEE December/ June 2022 re-evaluation link has been activated. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
The request for re-evaluation by the student must be made within one month of declaration of his or her result. After re-evaluation, the better of two scores of original marks/ grades and the marks/ grades after re-evaluation will be considered. The result of re-evaluation will be made available on the IGNOU website.
On the other hand, a student can obtain photocopy of answer script on payment of ₹100/- per course. The application of photocopy of answer script must be made within a period of 45 days from the date of declaration of results.
Direct link to apply for IGNOU TEE December/ June 2022 re-evaluation
IGNOU TEE December/ June 2022: How to register for re-evaluation
To apply for re-evaluation, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.
- Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
- Click on IGNOU TEE December/ June 2022 re-evaluation link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
- Once done, click on submit.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.