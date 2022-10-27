IIM CAT 2022 admit card out at iimcat.ac.in, here's how to download hall ticket

IIM CAT 2022 admit card: The Indian Institute of Management, (IIM) Bangalore has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 admit cards. Interested candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website of CAT at iimcat.ac.in

Admit cards can be downloaded via the login portal.

To access the admit cards, candidates are required to login using their user ID and password.

IIM is scheduled to conduct the CAT 2022 exam on November 27, 2022. IIM Banglore will conduct the entrance exam in 150 cities in three sessions of 2 hours each.

How to download CAT 2022 admit cards

Visit the official IIMCAT website iimcat.ac.in

Click on the login tab under registered candidate login

Key in your User ID and password and login

Click on the CAT Admit card link

Check and download the admit card