IIM Kozhikode has announced the launch of its Executive Programme in Product Innovation with AI and Agentic AI, a 20-week programme designed for professionals who want to strengthen their product innovation skills in an AI-driven business environment. The role of product professionals is undergoing a fundamental shift. AI is transforming how products are discovered, designed, built, and improved. Product professionals are increasingly expected to move beyond managing roadmaps and features to designing intelligent experiences, automating workflows, and building AI-powered products

IIM Kozhikode launches executive program in product innovation with AI and Agentic AI for professionals

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According to the information shared by the institute,that the the programme has been launched to help professionals move from simply using AI tools to understand how AI can be used throughout the product development process. To stay relevant, the professionals must develop the capabilities to identify AI opportunities, drive product innovation, rapidly prototype solutions, and build intelligent products across the lifecycle.

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The growing use of AI across industries has increased the demand for professionals with AI product development skills. According to the McKinsey State of AI Report 2025, 88% of organisations now use AI in at least one business function, up from 55% just a year earlier. The report also shows that the product teams are adopting agentic AI at a faster pace, with 51% of AI product teams now building agentic AI products, up from 21% in 2024, as cited in the Forrester 2026 and Figma AI Report 2025. AI-powered products are no longer an emerging trend; they are quickly becoming the new competitive baseline

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{{^usCountry}} Keeping these changing industry requirements in mind, IIM Kozhikode has launched the Executive Programme in Product Innovation with AI and Agentic AI. A 20-week executive programme designed to help professionals transition from AI users to AI-first product innovators. Rather than treating AI as another feature within the product lifecycle, the programme positions of AI as the foundation for product strategy, design and development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keeping these changing industry requirements in mind, IIM Kozhikode has launched the Executive Programme in Product Innovation with AI and Agentic AI. A 20-week executive programme designed to help professionals transition from AI users to AI-first product innovators. Rather than treating AI as another feature within the product lifecycle, the programme positions of AI as the foundation for product strategy, design and development. {{/usCountry}}

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This programme combines Product Design, Generative AI and Agentic AI to cover the complete product development lifecycle , from opportunity discovery, customer insights to rapid prototyping, deployment, optimisation and scaling. Participants will also learn how AI is reshaping product strategy, business models, user experience, data strategy, agile development and autonomous workflows while developing the skills required to build products for an AI-first world.

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Hands-on learning or experiencev will also be provided through the use of 20 industry-relevant AI, no-code and product tools, including ChatGPT, Claude, Figma, Uizard, n8n, Mixpanel, Amplitude, Miro, Notion, Jira and Google Looker Studio. In addition, four live masterclasses by industry experts will cover AI-powered product innovation, human-AI interaction design, agentic systems and the future of AI-powered product development.

The programme is delivered through faculty-led learning sessions by IIM Kozhikode ranked #3 among India's management institutions in the NIRF Rankings 2025,along with inputs from industry practitioners. Participants who have completed the programme requirements will receive an IIM Kozhikode certificate.It is an optional one-day campus immersion will also be available at an additional cost ranked offering opportunities for deeper academic engagement and peer learning.

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As AI becomes a bigger part of product development, professionals will need skills to build AI-powered products. The programme is aimed at Product managers, founders, innovation leaders, UX professionals and digital transformation practitioners must now develop the ability to design products that are intelligent by default, adaptive by design and capable of creating sustainable competitive advantage.

With this programme, IIM Kozhikode aims to help product managers, founders, innovation leaders, UX professionals and digital transformation practitioners build practical skills needed for AI-powered product development. Applications for the programme are now open.