IIM Nagpur opens applications for blended MBA program for working professionals

Indian Institute of Management, IIM Nagpur, has started the application process for the blended MBA program. The blended program has been launched in collaboration with Jaro Education.

IIM Nagpur and AIIMS Nagpur have joined hands to announce the admissions for 6th batch of PG Certificate Programme in Advanced Healthcare Management.

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The two-year programme has been designed for mid- and senior-level professionals who wish to improve their management, leadership, and strategic skills without leaving their full-time jobs.

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A blended learning format has been adopted to enable academic learning to continue alongside professional responsibilities. Through this programme, greater flexibility has been provided to professionals seeking career growth while remaining employed.

A combination of live online classes and four campus immersion modules at IIM Nagpur has been included in the programme. Practical knowledge is expected to be gained through case studies, simulations, projects, and interactions with experienced faculty members and industry experts. The learning schedule has been planned across weekday evenings and weekends so that participation can be managed without affecting regular work commitments. Immediate application of classroom learning in workplace settings has also been encouraged through the programme.

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{{^usCountry}} SP Jain London School of Management launches MSc course in applied finance & wealth management How to Apply : {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SP Jain London School of Management launches MSc course in applied finance & wealth management How to Apply : {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Applications must be submitted online for the Blended MBA Programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Applications must be submitted online for the Blended MBA Programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The online application form must be completed with the required personal, academic, and professional details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The online application form must be completed with the required personal, academic, and professional details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Supporting documents, including educational certificates and work experience proof, must be uploaded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Supporting documents, including educational certificates and work experience proof, must be uploaded. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An application fee of ₹2,500 must be paid during the application process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An application fee of ₹2,500 must be paid during the application process. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Applications for Round 1 must be submitted by July 12, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Applications for Round 1 must be submitted by July 12, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Eligible applicants will be shortlisted through the selection process conducted by IIM Nagpur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eligible applicants will be shortlisted through the selection process conducted by IIM Nagpur {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Selected candidates will be informed after the completion of the admission process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Selected candidates will be informed after the completion of the admission process. {{/usCountry}}

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The programme fee of ₹12,10,000 must be paid by candidates after admission is confirmed.

A strong response was received for the first cohort, where participation was seen from professionals working in information technology, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, finance, consulting, aerospace, banking, edtech, and several other sectors. A wide range of work experience, from two to 20 years, was represented in the batch. Professionals from different educational backgrounds, including engineering, management, commerce, healthcare, and technology, were also included. Representation was recorded from several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Telangana, Bihar, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu, reflecting the growing demand for flexible executive education.

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The admission process has been divided into three rounds. Round 1 applications will be accepted until July 12, 2026, while the selection process and results will be completed later in July. Round 2 admissions will be conducted between July and August 31, 2026, followed by the selection process in September. Round 3 applications will be accepted from September to October 2026.

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