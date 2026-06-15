A new MSc in Applied Finance & Wealth Management programme has been launched by SP Jain London School of Management to prepare graduates for careers in wealth management, investment advisory, financial planning, and financial technology. SP Jain London School of Management launches MSc course in applied finance & wealth management

The programme has been designed to meet the growing demand for skilled finance professionals as the financial services industry continues to evolve through technological advancements, changing investor expectations, and regulatory developments.

The postgraduate degree has been registered with the Office for Students (OfS), the independent regulator of higher education in England. Through this programme, students are being provided with a strong foundation in applied finance, portfolio management, wealth management, and financial technologies. Practical learning is being emphasized through real-world case studies, applied projects, and structured industry engagement activities.

An important feature of the programme is that its curriculum has been awarded CFP® accreditation through the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) India. Through this accreditation, the programme has been recognized for its alignment with internationally accepted standards in financial planning education, ethics, and professional practice. The CFP® certification is widely respected across more than 27 territories worldwide and is considered one of the leading credentials in the financial planning industry.

The programme has been structured across two locations to provide students with both local and international learning experiences. The first four months of study are being conducted at SP Jain Global's Mumbai campus, where students can begin their academic journey in a familiar environment. After this phase, students are being transferred to London for the remaining eight months of study.

In London, students are being exposed to one of the world's most important financial centres, where valuable industry insights and international perspectives can be gained.

An optional four-month internship has also been included after the academic component of the programme. Through this opportunity, practical workplace experience can be obtained and classroom knowledge can be applied in professional settings. Support in securing internship opportunities is being provided through the institution's Corporate Relations and Careers Service.

According to the institution, the programme has been created to help students to develop their knowledge, practical skills, and global outlook required for success in modern financial services careers. Applications are currently being invited from eligible graduates, and admissions are being conducted based on academic performance, aptitude, and overall potential.