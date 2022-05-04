IISER Admission 2022: Registration begins today on iiseradmission.in

IISER Admission 2022: Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) will begin the registration process for the 2022-23 admissions through the IISER admission Test (IAT) 2022 on Wednesday, May 4.

The application link will be activated soon on iiseradmission.in. The entrance exam is scheduled for July 3.

IAT is held for admission to o 5-year BS-MS programmes at IISERs across the country through the State and Central Board (SCB) channel.

IISER Bhopal, in addition to the BS-MS courses, offers 4-year BS in Engineering and Economic Sciences.

The application process was to begin on April 29 but it was postponed by the authorities till May 4.

There are multiple ways to secure admission at IISERs: The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channel and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced channel.

For admission through the KVPY channel, the entrance exam is KVPY aptitude test.

Candidates who are in the top 15,000 ranks of JEE Advanced can apply for IISER admission through the third channel.

