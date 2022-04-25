IISER admissions registration commencement date revised, apply from April 29

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has revised the registration process for IISER admission 2022. The application portal for IISER Admissions 2022 will now begin on April 29, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IISER at www.iiseradmission.in. IISER admission test 2022 will be held on July 3, 2022.The application deadline for IISER Admissions 2022 has also been extended.

“The Application Portal for IAT-2022 will open on Friday April 29, 2022,” reads the official website.

There are several ways to get admission to the IISERs.

Candidates can apply for admission through the state and central boards (SCB) as well as the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY).

Those who choose the SCB route must take IAT 2022, while those who choose the KVPY route must take the KVPY aptitude test. IISER also admits students through the Advanced JEE (Joint Entrance Examination).

Important dates SCB KVPY JEE( Advanced) Application Portal opens on April 29, 2022 September 11, 2022 September 11, 2022 Last date for online applications May 29 , 2022 September 15, 2022 September 15, 2022

Eligibility criteria: Candidates from the GEN/OBC and OBC-NCL categories should have received a minimum of 60% in aggregate or an equivalent grade in the qualifying examination. SC/ST/PWD candidates should have obtained a minimum of 55% in aggregate or an equivalent grade in the qualifying examination.

