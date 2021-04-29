IIT Delhi PG, PhD admissions 2021: Application ends tomorrow, test dates updated

IIT Delhi has invited applications from candidates to apply for PG and P.h.D courses. The application process is underway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the courses online at the official website of IIT Delhi at home.iitd.ac.in

The last date of online submission of the application form and application fee is April 30, 2021. Earlier, the last date to fill the application form was April 24. The application process was started on March 15

According to the new notification released by IIT Delhi, the entrance examination and interview will be conducted between May 17 to June 23. Earlier the date range for test and interview was between May 10-23.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay for each application form a fee of Rs. 200/- and the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories are required to pay Rs. 50/-. The bank charges will be borne by the candidate.

Other Details:

15% seats will be reserved for SC and 7.5% for ST candidates.

27% seats are reserved for Non-Creamy layer OBC candidates. All candidates applying for admission under this category should produce the OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate. 10% seats are reserved for EWS (Economically Weaker Section) candidates.

5% seats in the respective categories are reserved for the Persons with Disability (PwD) in the Postgraduate courses and P.h.D. Programs.

Due to the unprecedented rise in COVID-19, it has been decided by the Senate that the conduct of interviews for admission to the P.h.D programme will be done online through videoconferencing.

For eligibility criteria, and other details candidates are advised to check the official notification of IIT Delhi at https://owncloud.iitd.ac.in/nextcloud/index.php/s/GFsNedN7PZpiPAF