Home / Education / Admissions / IIT JAM 2021 results declared at jam.iisc.ac.in, direct link and how to check
admissions

IIT JAM 2021 results declared at jam.iisc.ac.in, direct link and how to check

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore has declared the results of Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021 on Saturday, March 20.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:22 PM IST
IISc Bangalore is the organising institute for the JAM 2021 exam, which was conducted on February 14. (jam.iisc.ac.in)

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore has declared the results of Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021 on Saturday, March 20. IISc Bangalore is the organising institute for the exam, which was conducted on February 14.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam, can check their results (merit lists) from the official website of JAM 2021 at jam.iisc.ac.in after they are announced.

Direct link to check IIT JAM Result 2021

Steps to Download IIT JAM Result 2021

Visit the official website of JAM 2021 at jam.iisc.ac.in

Click on the link for JAM 2021 results

Enter your credentials on the login page that opens

IIT JAM 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

A merit list will be prepared, for each test paper, based on the All India Rank (AIR) of JAM. The number of candidates included in the merit list will depend on the total number of seats available in each category (OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD) in a particular subject.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

GATE 2021 results declared at gate.iitb.ac.in, check result and details

Study abroad: What universities expect and how students can stay ahead in race

JEE main results: Eligibility criteria for B.Arch. 2021-22 admissions relaxed

NIFT entrance exam results out: Know about their undergraduate courses

The qualified candidates are eligible to apply for admission to any of the corresponding academic programmes available at IITs and the IISc.

The Score Card, showing AIR and marks of the candidates will be available for download from JAM 2021 website from March 27 to July 31 for qualified candidates.

The updated answer key on JAM 2021 for the exam has already been released.

JAM is a qualifying exam for those seeking admission to various masters programmes. The programmes include MSc (2 years), Masters in Economics (2 years), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, MSc-MS (Research) or PhD dual degree, and other post-bachelor degree programmes.

These programmes are conducted at various IITs (Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi) and integrated Phd programme at IISc Bangalore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit jam indian institute of science bangalore joint admission test

Related Stories

education

IIT JAM 2021: Online application deadline extended till October 17, here’s how to apply

UPDATED ON OCT 15, 2020 07:52 PM IST
education

IIT JAM 2021: Application process begins today at jam.iisc.ac.in

UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2020 11:33 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP