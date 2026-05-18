Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, has launched 4 online M.Tech programs in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Construction Engineering & Project Management, Smart Grid, and Sustainable Energy Technologies. The programs have been launched as part of the second cycle of its online PG admissions.

IIT Kanpur introduces 4 online M.Tech programs on AI, Machine Learning, Project Management and more(HT Photo)

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All these programs are designed to address emerging skill requirements in rapidly evolving sectors such as infrastructure, clean energy, intelligent systems, and next-generation power networks.

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As per an official statement, all four programs are fully online, Senate-approved by IIT Kanpur, and structured to be completed in 2 to 4 years. The flexible format has been specifically developed to enable learners to pursue an advanced degree from IIT Kanpur alongside their professional commitments.

Candidates who have secured a minimum CPI of 5.5 or 55 per cent marks in their qualifying degree can apply for the courses. The admission process consists of a two-stage evaluation: an online entrance test conducted by IIT Kanpur, followed by a department-level assessment via an online examination or an interview.

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{{^usCountry}} However, candidates having valid GATE scores that meet department-specific cut-offs may be exempted from the entrance test. In addition, applicants with five or more years of relevant professional experience may also be considered for exemption, subject to departmental guidelines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, candidates having valid GATE scores that meet department-specific cut-offs may be exempted from the entrance test. In addition, applicants with five or more years of relevant professional experience may also be considered for exemption, subject to departmental guidelines. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Candidates nominated or sponsored by government departments, defence organisations, or recognised institutions may also be eligible for such exemptions, as read in the press statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates nominated or sponsored by government departments, defence organisations, or recognised institutions may also be eligible for such exemptions, as read in the press statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking about the launch, Professor Vimal Kumar, Professor-in-Charge, Office of Outreach Activities, IIT Kanpur, said, “With the introduction of four new online M.Tech. Programs in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Construction Engineering & Project Management, Smart Grid, and Sustainable Energy Technologies, IIT Kanpur is expanding opportunities for learners to access advanced and industry-relevant education with flexibility. These programs are designed to address emerging national and global needs while enabling both fresh graduates and working professionals to build future-ready expertise.”

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