Telangana Degree Online Services has released TS DOST Phase 1 Allotment Result 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can find the allotment result through the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in. TS DOST Phase 1 Allotment Result 2026 released at dost.cgg.gov.in, direct link to check

The self reporting can be done by candidates from May 15 to May 23, 2026.

Direct link to check TS DOST Phase 1 Allotment Result 2026

TS DOST Phase 1 Allotment Result 2026: How to check All the registered candidates can follow the steps given below to check the allotment result.

1. Visit the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

2. Click on TS DOST Phase 1 Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

DOST provides a single online window for admissions to any Undergraduate Programme in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, Dr. Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University, JNTU, and TS-SBTET). For more related details candidates can check the official website of DOST.