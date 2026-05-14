AAFT’s B.Des and B.Sc. fashion design: Flexible, industry-ready courses for creative and future-ready fashion careers

Design today extends far beyond fashion, encompassing graphic, product, interaction and experience design, offering dynamic, future focused careers that blend creativity, technology and user centric thinking across evolving industries. However, fashion design (a key part of the graphic design stream), remains a popular career choice, attracting creative minds with its blend of style, innovation, visual storytelling and evolving global industry opportunities. According to McKinsey & Company, the global fashion industry has been one of the “rare economic success stories,” growing at about 5.5% annually over the past decade and reaching an estimated $2.4 trillion market size, making it comparable to the world’s largest economies . Even in the current phase, McKinsey projects continued growth of 2–4% globally, with luxury alone expected to grow 3–5%, showing that the industry is still expanding rather than contracting. Explore B Des and BSc in Fashion Design for creative, industry-ready careers in fashion.

India’s fashion industry has witnessed remarkable growth, driven by global exposure, e-commerce expansion and evolving consumer preferences. Designers like Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Ritu Kumar have helped shape its global identity. As the sector becomes increasingly competitive and trend-driven, formal education is now essential for long-term success. AAFT School of Fashion Design addresses this need with a twin-course option, allowing students to choose between B.Des in Fashion Design (4 years) and B.Sc. in Fashion Design (3 years), blending creativity, practical training and industry exposure.