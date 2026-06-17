Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has collaborated with TeamLease EdTech and launched the Executive Program in AI for E-Commerce & Quick Commerce.

IIT Roorkee, TeamLease EdTech introduce online AI program for digital commerce

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The six-month programme has been designed to equip working professionals with practical knowledge and applied skills in artificial intelligence for the rapidly expanding e-commerce and quick commerce sectors.

As per the official statement by IIT Kanpur, the programme aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of AI technologies and their applications in modern digital commerce environments. The growing industry demand for professionals capable of combining AI expertise with business execution has been addressed through this initiative.

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The programme will be delivered through live online sessions, with an optional campus immersion at IIT Roorkee. Professionals working in e-commerce, retail, analytics, operations, product management, customer experience, and digital business domains are expected to benefit from the course.

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{{^usCountry}} A curriculum covering AI foundations, machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), generative AI, data pipelines, customer segmentation, recommendation systems, demand forecasting, inventory planning, dynamic pricing, fraud detection, customer analytics, and business storytelling has been developed. Exposure to industry-relevant tools and technologies, including Python, Power BI, Tableau, Elasticsearch, OpenSearch, LLM-based chatbots, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) architectures, and open-source large language models, will also be provided. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A curriculum covering AI foundations, machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), generative AI, data pipelines, customer segmentation, recommendation systems, demand forecasting, inventory planning, dynamic pricing, fraud detection, customer analytics, and business storytelling has been developed. Exposure to industry-relevant tools and technologies, including Python, Power BI, Tableau, Elasticsearch, OpenSearch, LLM-based chatbots, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) architectures, and open-source large language models, will also be provided. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Real-world business challenges related to customer intelligence, pricing optimization, churn prediction, and recommendation systems are expected to be addressed through hands-on learning activities and a capstone project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Real-world business challenges related to customer intelligence, pricing optimization, churn prediction, and recommendation systems are expected to be addressed through hands-on learning activities and a capstone project. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking on the launch, Prof. Soumitra Satapathi, Coordinator - Continuing Education Centre, IIT Roorkee, said, “The growth of e-commerce and quick commerce is reshaping business models, customer expectations, and operational decision-making. Artificial intelligence is no longer limited to technology teams; it is becoming central to how organisations compete, serve customers, and scale efficiently. Through this programme, IIT Roorkee aims to help professionals build a strong understanding of AI-led commerce systems and apply these concepts to meaningful business challenges.” The programme is coordinated by Prof. Eshan Bhatt, Program Coordinator, IIT Roorkee, and Prof. Rajat Agrawal, Program Co-Coordinator, IIT Roorkee. Their academic expertise in information systems, digital technologies, operations management, supply chain strategy, innovation, and technology-enabled decision-making brings strong interdisciplinary depth to the programme.

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Upon successful completion of the programme, a certificate from the Continuing Education Centre, IIT Roorkee, will be awarded. The programme has been made open to graduates and diploma holders, particularly those possessing a foundational understanding of data analytics and seeking a transition into AI-driven commerce roles. Admissions for the upcoming cohort have been opened, and detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, curriculum structure, fee details, and application timelines has been made available through the programme website.

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