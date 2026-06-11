The Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu, has launched a new B.Tech program 'Unified Engineering' for JEE advanced candidates. This newly launched 4-year engineering program is designed to break away from traditional departmental boundaries and equip students with interdisciplinary skills. IIT Jammu launches new B.Tech program 'Unified engineering' focused on AI, Robotics and future technologies

As per the press statement issued by the Institute, the new B.Tech course offers a completely redesigned curriculum focused on learning by doing. Instead of studying engineering in isolated departments, students will learn to connect the dots across multiple fields to solve complex, real-world problems.

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This course comes at a time when advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, smart mobility and sustainable technologies are increasingly requiring engineers to work across multiple domains rather than within a single discipline.

Dr. Navneet Kumar, Program Chair, UE, IIT Jammu said, ""We wanted to create a program where learning feels like an active engineering experience rather than a classroom chore. Unified Engineering is built to give students the mindset, skills and adaptability they need to lead the next generation of tech innovation", read the press statement.

The program is fully supported by IIT Jammu’s active placement network and its upcoming innovation park. This ensures students get direct exposure to startups, research opportunities and top global companies, including: Amazon, Samsung, Intel, Siemens, ABB, Nokia, TCS, IBM, Dell Technologies, Flipkart, HP, and Hitachi Energy.

Graduates of the program will be prepared for versatile, cross-functional roles such as systems engineers, product development engineers, automation specialists and AI professionals.