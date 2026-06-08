IIM Indore’s CHRO programme prepares HR leaders for strategic and digital transformation roles

The role of HR professionals has transformed significantly in the AI and ML era. Beyond payroll, hiring and compliance, HR leaders now drive strategic, data-driven and people-centric initiatives. Modern organisations expect HR teams to support digital transformation, workforce upskilling, employee engagement and productivity while balancing technology with human-centric workplace practices.

IIM Indore’s Post Graduate Certificate Programme for Emerging Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs): Build strategic HR capabilities for tomorrow’s leadership challenges.

According to BCG and the World Federation of People Management Associations, 65% of senior leaders now view HR as a key business enabler. Companies with stronger HR capabilities reduce hiring time by 17-18 days on average. Nearly 70% of companies already use GenAI in some form. BCG also states that HR leaders are now partnering directly with CEOs to guide enterprise strategy, workforce redesign and AI adoption.

Bain & Company found that 87% of HR leaders believe digital technologies will fundamentally transform HR. 75% say their current HR technology systems are still underperforming. 57% of organisations plan to increase HR IT budgets by up to 10%. Another 25% expect HR technology investments to rise by more than 10%. Bain highlights that HR is now central to workforce analytics, AI-driven hiring, employee engagement, learning systems and organisational agility.

Indian Institute of Management Indore and VCNow have partnered to deliver industry-focused executive education programmes that combine academic excellence, global business insights and practical learning for working professionals and senior executives. IIM Indore’s Post Graduate Certificate Programme for Emerging Chief Human Resource Officers (CHRO) prepares senior HR professionals for leadership roles. The programme focuses on strategic thinking, enterprise governance and workforce transformation. It helps professionals drive organisational growth through effective human capital management in the AI-driven business environment.

Major highlights of the programme

Learn from renowned IIM Indore faculty Gain insights from experienced faculty members with strong academic and industry expertise developed through executive education programmes over the years.

Industry-relevant and future-ready curriculum Study modern HR strategies, people analytics, digital transformation and AI-driven business practices designed for today’s evolving workplace.

Prestigious executive alumni status Successful participants receive Indian Institute of Management Indore Executive Education Alumni status with access to a valuable professional network.

Immersive on-campus learning experience Attend two intensive three-day campus modules at IIM Indore and benefit from collaborative learning and peer interaction.

Practical and application-based learning Build real-world problem-solving skills through case studies, simulations and a Capstone Project focused on business applications.

Strong professional networking opportunities Connect with senior HR professionals from diverse industries, sectors and geographical regions.

Preparation for future CHRO roles Develop strategic leadership capabilities to manage enterprise-level HR challenges and prepare for senior leadership transitions.

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Curriculum at a glance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Curriculum at a glance {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Develop strategic leadership, people management and business skills through a comprehensive CHRO-focused learning programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Develop strategic leadership, people management and business skills through a comprehensive CHRO-focused learning programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Module 1: Strategic Human Resource Leadershipa) Understand leadership identity, styles, philosophy, values and enterprise-level people leadership approaches.b) Design systems balancing performance discipline with psychological safety.c) Explore leadership theories including Upper Echelons, Transformational and Shared Leadership.d) Develop influence, decision-making and power management capabilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Module 1: Strategic Human Resource Leadershipa) Understand leadership identity, styles, philosophy, values and enterprise-level people leadership approaches.b) Design systems balancing performance discipline with psychological safety.c) Explore leadership theories including Upper Echelons, Transformational and Shared Leadership.d) Develop influence, decision-making and power management capabilities. {{/usCountry}}

Module 2: Building Agile HR Teamsa) Understand organisational systems and structures that shape agile HR teams.b) Build agile and collaborative teams.c) Examine interpersonal dynamics, group challenges and leadership concerns.d) Develop agile leadership traits at individual and team levels.

Module 3: Strategic Human Resource Management

1) Strategic Workforce Planning and Talent Management:a) Align workforce planning with current and future organisational strategies.b) Build talent pipelines, succession plans and digital transition strategies.c) Create targeted retention plans and attractive Employee Value Propositions (EVPs).

2) Performance Management, Compensation, Rewards and Recognition:a) Understand modern business challenges and evolving performance management systems.b) Align individual and organisational objectives effectively.c) Design tailored performance systems for better organisational outcomes.d) Link compensation and rewards with business strategy and value creation.e) Understand executive compensation and governance frameworks.

Module 4: Navigating Labour Laws and Ethical HR Practicesa) Stay updated with labour laws and compliance requirements.b) Ensure ethical HR practices and fair employee treatment.c) Minimise legal risks and maintain workplace integrity.

Module 5: Culture, Change and Coaching

1) Leading Culture and Managing Change:a) Design organisational vision and lead transformation initiatives.b) Understand organisational development interventions and digital transformation roles.c) Manage crisis situations and leverage culture as a strategic advantage.

2) Developing a Coaching Mindset:a) Learn coaching principles, behaviours and effective communication practices.b) Strengthen listening and enquiry skills for impactful coaching conversations.

Module 6: Employee Experience and Well-beinga) Create employee-focused experiences to improve engagement and satisfaction.b) Promote work-life balance, mental health and employee well-being.

Module 7: HR Analytics and Data-Driven Insightsa) Build HR analytics capabilities and use data-driven insights.b) Support evidence-based decision-making and optimise HR processes.

Module 8: Strategic HR Business Partneringa) Strengthen HR’s role as a strategic business partner.b) Collaborate with stakeholders and communicate HR value effectively.

Module 9: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategiesa) Develop inclusive DEI strategies for innovation and growth.b) Address multigenerational, remote and cross-cultural workforce challenges.

Module 10: Cross-Functional Skills for CHROsa) Understand HR roles during mergers and acquisitions.b) Interpret financial statements and link people decisions to outcomes.c) Leverage AI, digital systems and responsible HR governance.

Module 11: Capstone Projecta) Curriculum topics may vary based on faculty assessment and industry trends.

How learning happens

The programme follows a case-driven and research-based learning approach designed for experienced professionals. Participants engage in real-world case discussions, strategic HR frameworks and collaborative peer learning with senior industry leaders from diverse sectors. The programme also includes immersive on-campus sessions at Indian Institute of Management Indore, enabling direct interaction with faculty and peers. A Capstone Project further strengthens practical understanding by encouraging participants to solve live organisational and HR-related business challenges.

How assessment and evaluation happens

Students can expect a continuous and performance-based evaluation process throughout the programme. Assessment methods include:

Quizzes and regular assignments

Case study analysis and presentations

Business simulation exercises

Tests and examinations

Evaluation of the Capstone Project

Participants must secure the minimum marks and grades prescribed by Indian Institute of Management Indore to successfully complete the programme.

Target audience

This programme is ideal for senior HR professionals with over 10 years of experience aiming for CHRO roles. It also suits HR Heads, VP/AVP HR leaders, senior HR business partners and professionals leading talent management, organisational culture, business transformation and strategic HR initiatives across modern enterprises.

Programme details

Work Experience (Minimum): 10 years

Programme Commencement: July 2026

Teaching Method: Live online and on-campusLive Online Sessions: Sunday, 9:00 AM to 1:15 PM

Programme Fee: ₹3,97,500 + GST (Payable in 4 Easy Instalments)

Conclusion

IIM Indore’s Post Graduate Certificate Programme for Emerging Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs) prepares senior HR professionals for strategic leadership, digital transformation and future-ready CHRO roles in modern organisations.

Disclaimer: This article is part of Hindustan Times' paid consumer connect initiative. The content, created based on inputs by VC Now, is for informational purposes only.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON