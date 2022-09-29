JAC Delhi Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out, direct link

JAC Delhi BTech Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for the first round of JAC Delhi Counselling, which will lead to admission to BTech and other courses at 5 institutions across the national capital, has been announced. Candidates can visit jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in and check it.

Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) is held for admission to Engineering and allied courses at Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University(DSEU) based on JEE Main results.

The registration process for first round ended on September 25.

Direct link to check JAC Delhi seat allotment result

This year, 6,502 BTech and 90 BArch seats are on offer.

Selected candidates have to pay the seat acceptance fee and after that, report to the allotted institutions from September 29 to October 4 as per their JEE Main rank. Check the schedule here.

This year, Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) Delhi is the coordinating institution of JAC.

