JAM Score Card 2021 to release today on jam.iisc.ac.in, here’s how to download

Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bangalore will release JAM Score Card 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The score card for Joint Admission test for Masters will be available on the official site of IISc JAM on jam.iisc.ac.in.

The JAM result was announced on March 20, 2021. The examination was conducted on February 14, 2021. All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their score care from the official site of IISc JAM. To download the score card, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

JAM Score Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of IISc JAM on jam.iisc.ac.in.

• Click on JAM Score Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials – user ID and password and login.

• Once logged in, the score card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the score card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IISc Bangalore will not send any hardcopy of JAM score card 2021 to the qualified candidates. It can only be downloaded from JAM 2021 website within a specified period till July 31, 2021.

The Joint Admission Test for MSc programmes (JAM) is a national-level entrance test held for admission to 20 IITs and IISc Bangalore in MSc, Masters in Economics, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other degree programmes.