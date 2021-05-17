Home / Education / Admissions / Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2021: Apply for UG and PG entrance test now
admissions

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2021: Apply for UG and PG entrance test now

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic session 2021-2022. The online registration process began on Monday, May 17.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 08:58 PM IST
Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2021: The last date to apply is June 30. The varsity will open the application correction window from July 1 to 5. The admit card will be released on the official website of JMI from July 15 onwards.(HT file)

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic session 2021-2022. The online registration process began on Monday, May 17.

Candidates can check the e-prospectus, containing information about admission to various UG, PG, B Tech, B Arch, Diploma, Advanced Diploma, Postgraduate Diploma courses and apply for admission on the official website of JMI.

The last date to apply is June 30. The varsity will open the application correction window from July 1 to 5. The admit card will be released on the official website of JMI from July 15 onwards.

The entrance test for 134 courses will start from July 26 to August 28 and the last date for submitting qualifying exam result is September 30, 2021.

All the dates are tentative and can be changed due to the prevailing COVID situation.

How to apply

Visit the official website of JMI

On the homepage click on the admission tab

The Submission of the application process consists of two phases

Candidate registration and Entrance application submission

In the First phase Key in all required details

In the second phase choose a program, category, and pay the registration fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic session 2021-2022. The online registration process began on Monday, May 17.

Candidates can check the e-prospectus, containing information about admission to various UG, PG, B Tech, B Arch, Diploma, Advanced Diploma, Postgraduate Diploma courses and apply for admission on the official website of JMI.

The last date to apply is June 30. The varsity will open the application correction window from July 1 to 5. The admit card will be released on the official website of JMI from July 15 onwards.

The entrance test for 134 courses will start from July 26 to August 28 and the last date for submitting qualifying exam result is September 30, 2021.

All the dates are tentative and can be changed due to the prevailing COVID situation.

How to apply

Visit the official website of JMI

On the homepage click on the admission tab

The Submission of the application process consists of two phases

Candidate registration and Entrance application submission

In the First phase Key in all required details

In the second phase choose a program, category, and pay the registration fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jamia millia islamia admission jamia millia islamia university jamia millia islamia jmi admission process online
TRENDING NEWS

Tired elephant stuck in mud gets help from forest officials. watch rescue video

Grandma bowls a strike like a boss, her video is impressing tweeple. Watch

Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP