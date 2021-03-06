JEE Main 2021 March session: Registration ends today, here's direct link

JEE Main 2021 March session: The online registration process for the JEE mains 2021 examination for the March session will end on Saturday, March 6, 2021, on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JEE mains 2021 March session online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 sessions. The first session was held from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second session is scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which will be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session is scheduled to be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

How to apply for JEE Main 2021:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Apply for JEE Main April 2021’ button

If you are a registered user click on ‘login to apply’

If you are a new user, you need register yourself.

Click on the ‘proceed to apply’ link under the ‘Fresh user’ tab on the left side.

Fill in the required details asked in the form

Scan and upload images

Pay the application fee and submit

Keep the application number or registration number safe with you for future reference.