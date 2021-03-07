Live JEE main 2021 Updates: NTA likely to declare JEE Main Results today
- The JEE main February examination was conducted from February 23 to 26 and more than 6 lakh candidates had registered for it.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main February 2021 exam results on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA had on March 1 released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main exam and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until March 3.
NTA is also expected to release the final answer key of the exam along with or ahead of the results. The result will be compiled on the basis of the final answer key.
JEE (Main) NTA Score:
1) Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of B.E./B.Tech will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the results.
2) b)For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score.
3) The detailed procedure based on NTA Score being adopted is available on the NTA website.
This year JEE Main exam will be held in three more Sessions. The next three sessions will be held in March, April and May.
Note: The All India Rank shall be compiled and declared after the conduct of the JEE (Main) May 2021 Examination.
MAR 07, 2021 08:50 AM IST
How to check JEE main results 2021 after it is declared:
a) Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
b) Click on the link for JEE Mains 2021 February results
c) Key in your credentials and login
d)JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen
e) Download the results and take a printout too.
