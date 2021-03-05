JEE Main 2021: Last minute tips to crack it like a topper

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is the most crucial ‘test’ in the life of students aspiring to be engineers. Their score in JEE (fortunately or unfortunately!) decides their visiting card for the rest of their lives. This exam, held by the National Testing Agency (NTA), allows admission to admission to 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institutes of Technology (IIITs) and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). In 2021, JEE Main is being held in four phases from February to May. While Phase I is already over, students are gearing up for the next three phases.

With JEE Main exams almost breathing down the neck, most aspirants are at the revision stage of the syllabus at the moment. While the score depends largely on your year-long preparation, the last few months also play a very crucial role in your result as this is the peak time for fine tuning your skills and paying attention to details. These are factors that can make a sea of a difference on how you perform on the D-day. Here are smart strategies for all you aspiring engineers that will help you ace the JEE Main 2021.

Pay attention to your strengths and weaknesses

During the last one or two months of your JEE Main, do not try to learn anything new. This is the time to focus on you what you already know and build up on your areas of strength. You must have already practised and revised a lot. So, by now, you are aware of your strengths and weaknesses. Focus on sharpening your skills more at what you already know and work on the areas that need improvement. These may get neglected if you may try your hands at anything new.

Focus on the important topics only

Revision is a must for acing any exam. Your last minute revision plan should mostly include topics that have more weightage. Do not allot much time to the less important ones. Doing so will cut back on the time you need to devote on the more important topics. While revising, focus on your short notes and pointers as you may not have the time to run through all the chapters and topics in detail.

Set realistic targets

As the date of JEE Main comes close, mock tests become an essential part of your routine. However, it isn’t practical to solve test papers all day long. Do not aim to solve more than one paper a day. Allow yourself some time to analyse an assess your test. Proper evaluation will ensure that you don’t repeat your mistakes in the examination hall and pay more attention to the areas that need improvement.

Boost your concentration

Concentration is a cognitive skill that you need at almost every step of your life, especially during crucial exams. JEE is one of the toughest exams in the entire lifecycle of a student as it requires strong reasoning and analytical skills apart from memory. Your concentration needs to be at its best while you are trying to grasp complex concepts and formulae, memorise them and do your best at the examination hall at an almost breakneck speed. Taking a few small steps will go a long way in enhancing your concentration.

Learn to manage your time well

It is a no-brainer that your time management skills in the examination hall is a key deciding factor behind your score. So, make sure that you stick to the time limit while taking mock tests at home. Focus on increasing speed with every test. Also, schedule them for 3:00 PM, the actual time of JEE. It will help you acclimatise better with the exam.

Stay positive

Nobody ever said that the journey to Joint Entrance Examination is a cake walk. There are many rough edges for sure. But do not let your hurdles bog you down. Take a break when you get stuck with a problem, discuss with your peers and teachers and lastly, have faith in your ability. Do not let self-doubt creep in. Negative emotion is counter-productive.

Strategies for the examination hall

• Utilise the time for reading questions well. Go through all the instructions carefully so that you do not miss out on the important ones.

• Before you start answering the questions, take a deep breath and compose yourself so that your concentration is at its best.

• Start with 5-6 important questions that you can answer quickly. This is a time saving technique that boosts your confidence too. Move on to the difficult, time-consuming ones at a later stage.

• Wrap up all the questions of one section before you move on to the next. If you leave out a few for later you might forget about them altogether at the end.

• Save at least 10 minutes to revise the whole paper before submission.