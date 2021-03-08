JEE main results 2021 for February exam declared, here's direct link to check
- JEE main results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE main results 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the JEE Main 2021 February session examination on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
The provisional answer key for the JEE mains February session was released on March 1, 2021. Candidates were able to challenge the JEE mains answer key 2021 until March 3, 2021.
Direct link to check JEE mains results 2021
The agency had conducted the first session of the JEE mains 2021 examination from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second session is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which will be conducted from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session is scheduled to be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.
JEE Main Final answer key 2021 released
How to check JEE main results 2021:
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2021 February results”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main results 2021 for February exam declared, here's direct link to check
- JEE main results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main February results 2021 to be declared in few hours: Pokhriyal
- JEE Main February result 2021: Once the results are out, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main Result 2021 declared, here's how to check
- JEE main result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their JEE main results 2021 online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE class 12 results for Kashmir division declared, here's direct link
- JKBOSE class 12 results for Kashmir division: Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 12 board examination can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main result 2021 for Feb exams declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- JEE main result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains 2021 February session exam will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main results 2021 for February session out, here's direct link
- JEE main results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the JEE mains 2021 examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: Result declared, here's direct link
UPSC NDA and Naval Academy results 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, check here
- UPSC NDA and Naval Academy results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC NDA and Naval Academy 2020 examination can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main results 2021 for February exam expected by March 7, here's how to check
- JEE main results 2021: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TNUSRB constable marks 2020 released at tnusrbonline.org, here's direct link
- TNUSRB constable marks 2020: Candidates who have not cleared the TNUSRB constable recruitment examination can check their marks online at tnusrbonline.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE class 10 results 2020 for Jammu division declared, here's direct link
- JKBOSE class 10 results 2020: Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 board exams 2020 can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid cases rise, more Mumbai colleges return to online classes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS Office Assistant Main Exam Result 2021 (CRP RRB IX) declared at ibps.in
- Institute of banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, March 1 announced the results of IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant (Clerk) Main examination 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam answer key, results 2021 awaited
- The answer key and results of All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2021 is expected soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU's 97th Convocation: Digital degrees awarded to nearly 1,80,000 students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox