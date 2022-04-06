JEE (Main) exam rescheduled, will be held in June and July, says NTA

NEW DELHI: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) (Main) 2022 will be held from 20 June, not 21 April, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced late on Wednesday. The decision to reschedule session 1 and session 2 of the exams for admission to engineering courses was taken following requests from candidates from across the country, NTA, which is the nodal agency to conduct various entrance exams in the county, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) -- 2022 session 1 and 2 based on the numerous representations received from the candidates,” the NTA said in a statement, without attributing a specific reason.

Class 12 students had been complaining that there wasn’t a sufficient gap between the JEE (Main) exam and the term 2 examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which are scheduled to be held from April 26 to June 15.

The revised JEE Main dates (NTA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An NTA official told HT that there were multiple issues raised by candidates in different representations.

This is the second time that the testing agency has rescheduled JEE-Main 2022.

According to the NTA announcement, session 1 of JEE(Main) was scheduled to be held on six specified days between April 21 and May 4. Session 2 papers were scheduled on six consecutive days, starting from May 24 till May 29.

As per the revised schedule, session 1 of JEE (Main) will now be conducted on 10 consecutive days between 20 June and 29 June. The second session will also be held on 10 days, from July 21 to July 30.

While the registration for session 1 is already over, students will soon be able to register for session 2, NTA said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JEE (Mains) is conducted for admissions to various engineering courses including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other centrally funded technical colleges. Besides, it is also an eligibility criterion for the JEE (Advanced) exams for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs).