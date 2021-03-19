JEE main results: Eligibility criteria for B.Arch. 2021-22 admissions relaxed

JEE Main results: The eligibility criterion for admissions to the Bachelor of Architecture (BA.Arch.) programme has been relaxed for the academic session 2021-22. The decision has been taken in view of the covid-19 pandemic.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal made the announcement about the relaxation of eligibility criterion for admissions to B.Arch programme for 2021-22 on his Twitter account.

The Minister on his official Twitter handle wrote, "In view of the #COVID-19 pandemic, admission eligibility for B.Arch. Degree Course has been relaxed for academic session 2021-2022. Min requirement of 50% in PCM & aggregate of 10+2 is relaxed to only pass in 12th Class with PCM subjects/10+3 Diploma with Mathematics."

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had declared the results of the JEE Main Paper 2 (B.Arch) February 2021 examinations on Thursday, March 18, 2021, on its official website. The JEE Main Paper 2A: B.Arch. and Paper 2B: B.Planning exams were conducted on February 23.