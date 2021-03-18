JEE main Paper 2 Results 2021 declared, check NTA scores for B.Arch, B.Plan exam
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, March 18 announced the results (NTA scores) of JEE Main Paper 2 February 2021 examinations.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, March 18 announced the results (NTA scores) of JEE Main Paper 2 February 2021 examinations. The agency had conducted the JEE Main Paper 2A: B.Arch. and Paper 2B: B.Planning exams on February 23.
Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results for B.Arch and B. Plan papers at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Direct Link to check JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021
JEE main Paper 2 exam was conducted in 329 cities (including 7 cities outside India in Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Kuwait). The exam for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) was conducted in one shift. A total of 59,962 candidates had registered for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 25,810 candidates had registered for Paper 2B (B.Planning) examination.
JEE Main 2021: 5 things to know
Josyula Venkata Aditya of Telangana received a 100 NTA score B.Arch exam, while Jadhav Aditya Sunil of Maharashtra received 100 NTA score in B.Planning examination. State-wise toppers and their NTA Scores in Paper-2A and Paper 2B examinations have also been released.
NTA has also released the final answer key for JEE Main Paper 2.
Steps to check JEE Main Paper 2 Results 2021
Visit the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the link that reads ‘JEE Main February 2021 session Paper 2 B.Arch and B.Plan. Result’
Key in your application number and date of birth and submit
JEE main Paper 2 Results 2021 declared, check NTA scores for B.Arch, B.Plan exam
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, March 18 announced the results (NTA scores) of JEE Main Paper 2 February 2021 examinations.
SSC SI in Delhi Police Paper 2 exam postponed, check fresh date here
- SSC SI in Delhi Police Paper 2 exam: Candidates can check the SSC revised examination schedule online at ssc.nic.in.
SSC exam calendar 2021 revised for Steno, JE, CHSL and SI in Delhi Police exams
- SSC Revised Dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the dates for conduct of various examinations in view of conduct of assembly elections in some States/Union Territories during the months of March and April.
JEE Main March 2021 exam: Difficulty level of paper was moderate, say students
- JEE Main March 2021 Day 3: The second session of JEE Mains exams began on March 16, 2021. The examination was held at 792 centres in 334 cities.
APPSC SI admit card 2021 released at appsc.gov.in, here's how to download
- APPSC SI admit card 2021: Candidates who will be appearing for the APPSC SI PET/PST 2021 can download their hall tickets online at appsc.gov.in on or before May 6, 2021.
CAs are now equivalent to Post Graduates: How to become a Chartered Accountant
GATE final answer key 2021 released, here's direct link
- GATE final answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2021 examination can check the final answer key online at gate.iitb.ac.in.
KPSC 10th level prelims answer keys 2021 released, direct link here
- Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Wednesday, March 17, released the provisional answer key for Common Preliminary Examination (SSLC Level)–Stage 1, (SSLC Level) - Stage II, (SSLC Level)- Stage III and (SSLC Level) - Satge IV examinations.
NIFT Results 2021: NIFT admission test results announced, check it here
- NIFT admission written test results 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Wednesday declared the written test results of its entrance exam.
SWAYAM March admit card 2021 released at swayam.gov.in, here's direct link
- SWAYAM March admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the SWAYAM March exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at swayam.gov.in.
Odisha govt urges NTA to conduct NEET-UG 2021 exam in all 30 districts of state
JEE Main March 2021 live updates: Day 2 of the exam ends
- JEE Main March 2021 live updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE Main paper 1 2021 at 792 examination centres.
ICAI CA May 2021 Exams: Filling of fresh exam forms mandatory for all candidates
- In an important announcement, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, March 16, said that students appearing in May 2021 exams must fill fresh exam forms for May 2021 exam cycle.