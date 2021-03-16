IND USA
The first session of JEE Mains was conducted in the last week of February. (HT FILE)
JEE Main 2021: 5 things to know about engineering entrance exam

The second session of JEE Main 2021 has began while two others are slated to be in April and May. Here's everything you should know about this crucial exam.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:16 PM IST

The March session of JEE Main 2021 began from today and will continue till 18th of this month. This engineering entrance exam, which allows admission to B.E., B.Tech, Architecture and Planning courses, will be held through two other sessions in April and May. The first session was in February.

April Session Exam Dates: 27, 28, 29 & 30

May Session Exam Dates: 24, 25, 26, 27 & 28

Every day JEE Main exams are held in two shifts: 9 AM-12 AM and 3 PM-6 PM.

Here is everything you need to know about JEE Main 2021.

Papers of JEE Main 2021

This engineering entrance exam consists of three papers:

Paper I-B.E./B.Tech (Technology)

Paper 2A-B. Arch (Architecture)

Paper 2B-B. Planning

Candidates can apply for all these papers or any one or two of them. Papers 2A and 2B, which were held in the February 2021 session, will not be conducted in March and April. Students opting for these papers can appear for them again the May session of JEE 2021.

Exam pattern of JEE Main 2021

Quite a few changes have been introduced to the JEE Main 2021 exam pattern in terms of types of questions and marking systems. Here is a bird’s view of the exam format.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2021 are required to fulfil all the eligibility criteria set by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for this national level engineering entrance exam.

Age Limit

There is no age limit for JEE (Main) 2021. Candidates of any age group who have passed the class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2019, 2020, or appearing in 2021 are eligible to sit for JEE (Main) 2021 examination. However, they have to adhere to the age bar set by the institutes they apply to. Students who have passed class 12/equivalent examination in 2018 or before as well as those who will appear in such examination in 2022 or later are not eligible for JEE (Main) 2021.

List of Qualifying Examinations (QE)

• In order to appear for JEE Main 2021, candidates need to qualify in any one of the following examinations:

• The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board.

• Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board/ University.

• Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defense Academy

• Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open

• Schooling with a minimum of five subjects

• Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country

• recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

• Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination

• A Diploma recognized by AICTE or a State board of technical education of at least 3 years’ duration

• General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka) at the Advanced (A) level

• High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva

Number of attempts

Engineering aspirants can attempt JEE Main for three consecutive years. In 2021, they can sit for all the four sessions.

Choice of medium

JEE Main is be held in English, Hindi and regional languages like Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu and Urdu.

Exam Day guidelines

If you are attempting JEE Main 2021, make sure you follow these guidelines.

• Reach your exam centre at least half an hour before the exam commences.

• Wear face masks and maintain social distancing protocols

• Carry the following essentials:

a) Admit card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

b) A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

c) Additional photograph, to be pasted on attendance sheet

d) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml).

e) Personal transparent water bottle.

f) Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

• Maintain the following don’ts:

a) Do not carry accessories like handbags, ornaments or wrist watches

b) Do not carry mobile phone or any electronic device like calculator or headphones

