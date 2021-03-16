JEE Main 2021: 5 things to know about engineering entrance exam
The March session of JEE Main 2021 began from today and will continue till 18th of this month. This engineering entrance exam, which allows admission to B.E., B.Tech, Architecture and Planning courses, will be held through two other sessions in April and May. The first session was in February.
April Session Exam Dates: 27, 28, 29 & 30
May Session Exam Dates: 24, 25, 26, 27 & 28
Every day JEE Main exams are held in two shifts: 9 AM-12 AM and 3 PM-6 PM.
Here is everything you need to know about JEE Main 2021.
Papers of JEE Main 2021
This engineering entrance exam consists of three papers:
Paper I-B.E./B.Tech (Technology)
Paper 2A-B. Arch (Architecture)
Paper 2B-B. Planning
Candidates can apply for all these papers or any one or two of them. Papers 2A and 2B, which were held in the February 2021 session, will not be conducted in March and April. Students opting for these papers can appear for them again the May session of JEE 2021.
Exam pattern of JEE Main 2021
Quite a few changes have been introduced to the JEE Main 2021 exam pattern in terms of types of questions and marking systems. Here is a bird’s view of the exam format.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2021 are required to fulfil all the eligibility criteria set by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for this national level engineering entrance exam.
Age Limit
There is no age limit for JEE (Main) 2021. Candidates of any age group who have passed the class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2019, 2020, or appearing in 2021 are eligible to sit for JEE (Main) 2021 examination. However, they have to adhere to the age bar set by the institutes they apply to. Students who have passed class 12/equivalent examination in 2018 or before as well as those who will appear in such examination in 2022 or later are not eligible for JEE (Main) 2021.
List of Qualifying Examinations (QE)
• In order to appear for JEE Main 2021, candidates need to qualify in any one of the following examinations:
• The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board.
• Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board/ University.
• Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defense Academy
• Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open
• Schooling with a minimum of five subjects
• Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country
• recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).
• Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination
• A Diploma recognized by AICTE or a State board of technical education of at least 3 years’ duration
• General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka) at the Advanced (A) level
• High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva
Number of attempts
Engineering aspirants can attempt JEE Main for three consecutive years. In 2021, they can sit for all the four sessions.
Choice of medium
JEE Main is be held in English, Hindi and regional languages like Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu and Urdu.
Exam Day guidelines
If you are attempting JEE Main 2021, make sure you follow these guidelines.
• Reach your exam centre at least half an hour before the exam commences.
• Wear face masks and maintain social distancing protocols
• Carry the following essentials:
a) Admit card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.
b) A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.
c) Additional photograph, to be pasted on attendance sheet
d) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml).
e) Personal transparent water bottle.
f) Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.
• Maintain the following don’ts:
a) Do not carry accessories like handbags, ornaments or wrist watches
b) Do not carry mobile phone or any electronic device like calculator or headphones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: 5 things to know about engineering entrance exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main March 2021 Exam Day 1: Students find maths paper toughest
- JEE Main March 2021 Day-1 exam analysis: The entrance examination was held following all the Covid-19 precautionary measures including social distancing, use of mask and sanitizers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to PG degree: UGC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020: Registration begins at ppsc.gov.in
- Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020: Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can apply for the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 online at ppsc.gov.in on or before March 22, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPTET to be conducted on July 25, check details
- The online registration will begin on May 18 afternoon. The last date of registration is June 1 while candidates may deposit the registration fee by June 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Mains 2021 March session exam begins today
- JEE Mains 2021: The examinations will be conducted in two shifts, i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 to 6 pm. The admit card for the March session exam was released by the agency on its official website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, check it here
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to make it to a top MBA college? Here are the best expert tips for you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021 released, check here
- DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021: Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB AE Tier-2 recruitment examination under advt. no 01/2019 can check the schedule online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET to be conducted only once this year, says Union Education Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET UG 2021: All you need to know about medical entrance exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Olympiad 2021 rescheduled, to be held on April 11, check details
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) On Monday rescheduled the ‘Assam Olympiad’ examination and will now conduct it on Sunday April 11, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSBC Fireman recruitment examination 2021 to be held on June 6, check details
- CSBC Fireman recruitment examination 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can check the exam date notification online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC 5th phase exam to be held as per schedule amidst lockdown in Nagpur
- RRB NTPC 5th phase exam 2021: According to the notification, the board will be conducting the RRB NTPC 5th phase examination in Nagpur as per the schedule irrespective of the lockdown imposed by the Maharashtra government in order to curb the spread of Covid cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2021 can download their hall tickets online at joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before March 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox