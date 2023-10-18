JEECUP 2023 counselling schedule for Diploma in Engineering Round 7 & 8 out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has released JEECUP 2023 counselling schedule for Diploma in Engineering Round 7 & 8. Candidates who want to take admission in Diploma in Engineering course can check the counselling schedule through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the counselling schedule, the choice filling for candidates for Round 7 will begin on October 19 and will close on October 20, 2023. The seat allotment result will release on October 21, 2023. All candidates can freeze the seat and deposit the fees for seat acceptance from October 22 to October 23, 2023. The document verification at the district help centres will also be done on October 22 and 23, 2023.

The Round 8 choice filling will be done from October 24 to October 25, 2023. The seat allotment result will release on October 26, 2023 and online freeze and online fee deposit for seat acceptance fee can be done from October 27 to October 28, 2023. The document verification will be done on October 27 and 28, 2023.

The reporting in their allotted polytechnic is upto October 30, 2023 and admitted candidates can withdraw their seats on October 31 and November 1, 2023. The classes will commence on November 1, 2023 for session 2023-24. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.

