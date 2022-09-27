JEECUP counselling 2022 round 4 allotment list today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the 4th allotment list for UPJEE qualified candidates today, September 27. Candidates who have applied for JEECUP round 4 counselling will get their allotment results on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Registration for the 4th round of JEECUP counselling started on September 25. The last date to apply for the fourth round was September 26.

Choice filling and locking were also hosted between September 25 and 26.

After JEECUP round 4 allotment result, document verification will be done at district help centres on September 28 and 30. During this window, candidates will have to deposit the admission fee.

Registration for the fifth round of JEECUP counselling begins on September 28.

There will be four more rounds of JEECUP counselling for UPJEE (Polytechnic) qualified candidates this year.

JEECUP 2022 counselling schedule

UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. JEECUP is responsible for conducting the exam and hosting counselling for qualified candidates.

