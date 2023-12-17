Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has released the JEECUP Pharmacy Special Counselling 2023 schedule. The counselling schedule can be downloaded by interested candidates through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP Pharmacy Special Counselling 2023 schedule out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

As per the official schedule, the choice filling for all candidates started on December 16 and will end on December 18, 2023. The seat allotment result will be displayed on December 19, 2023. Candidates can freeze the seat allotment and deposit the fees from December 20 to December 23, 2023.

The document verification at the district help centers will be done from December 20 to December 23, 2023. The freeze candidates' balance fee deposit can be from December 20 to 26, 2023. Candidates who have been admitted can withdraw their seats on December 27, 2023. Reporting of all candidates in their allotted polytechnic will be done upto December 30, 2023 and commencement of classes will begin on January 1, 2024.

JEECUP Pharmacy Special Counselling 2023 schedule: How to download

To download the counselling schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP Pharmacy Special Counselling 2023 schedule link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.

