JEECUP Round 2 seat allotment result out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link to check

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced seat allotment result for the second round of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination or UPJEE Polytechnic 2025. Candidates who participated in the second round of JEECUP counselling can check the seat allotment result at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP round 2 allotment result 2025 live updates JEECUP Round 2 seat allotment result out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The choice filling process for the second round of JEECUP counselling ended yesterday, July 11.

According to the counselling schedule, candidates can freeze or float their allotted seats and deposit security and counselling fees online between July 13 and July 15.

The schedule further mentioned that document verification will be done at district help centres from July 14 to 16.

Candidates can withdraw the seats allotted in the second round on July 17.

JEECUP round 2 allotment result 2025: Direct link to check

JEECUP Counselling 2025: How to check round 2 allotment result

Candidates can check the second round seat allotment result by following the steps given below:

1. Go to the official website of JEECUP, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on the JEECUP round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

4. Enter and submit your details.

5. Check and download the round 2 allotment result.

JEECUP will begin UPJEE counselling choice filling for the third round on July 18. The facility will close on July 20. The Round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on July 21. Online freeze or float of seats and the deposit of the security and counselling fees will begin on July 22 and end on July 22. Document verification will be done from July 22 to 26. Candidates can withdraw their seats for the third round on July 26.