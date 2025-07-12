JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: Round 2 seat allotment results releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

July 12, 2025 9:15 AM IST

1. Visit the official website of of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on JEECUP Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.