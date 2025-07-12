JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: Round 2 seat allotment results releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: Round 2 seat allotment results releasing today at jeecup.admission.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, will release the JEECUP Round 2 seat allotment result on July 12, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The online freeze/ float option selection for all candidates and deposit security + counseling fee through their login will be available from July 13 to July 15, 2025. The document verification at the district help centres can be done from July 14 to July 16, 2025. The round 2 seat can be withdrawn on July 17, 2025....Read More
The seat acceptance fee is ₹3250/- out of which ₹3000/- will be tuition fee and ₹250/- will be counseling fee. The fee will be deposited online through the link available to the candidates. The payment can be done through net banking, debit/ credit card/ UPI. Counseling fee will not be refunded or transferred under any circumstances.
JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: Official website to check seat allotment result
JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: The official website to check seat allotment result is jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: How to download seat allotment result?
1. Visit the official website of of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
2. Click on JEECUP Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: Details about seat acceptance fee
JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: The seat acceptance fee is ₹3250/- out of which ₹3000/- will be tuition fee and ₹250/- will be counseling fee. The fee will be deposited online through the link available to the candidates. The payment can be done through net banking, debit/ credit card/ UPI. Counseling fee will not be refunded or transferred under any circumstances.
JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: Last date to withdraw seats
JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: The round 2 seat can be withdrawn on July 17, 2025.
JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: Document verification to begin on July 14
JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: The document verification at the district help centres can be done from July 14 to July 16, 2025.
JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: Freeze/ float option dates
JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: The online freeze/ float option selection for all candidates and deposit security + counseling fee through their login will be available from July 13 to July 15, 2025.
JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: Where to check seat allotment result?
JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: Seat allotment date and time
JEECUP Counselling Result 2025 Live: The seat allotment result for Round 2 will be released on July 12, 2025. The time has not been shared yet.