J&K NEET UG Counselling 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) will close the online application process for NEET UG 2023 counselling today. Candidates who are eligible to participate in the counselling process can go to jkbopee.gov.in to fill the registration form and upload required documents.

J&K NEET UG counselling 2023: Last date to apply on jkbopee.gov.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates are required to upload these documents for J&K NEET counselling:

Class 12 (10+2) marks sheet.

Domicile certificate of UT of Jammu and Kashmir/Ladakh (ST Category certificate in respect of candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh).

Category certificate, where applicable.

Proof of date of birth (Matriculation or Class 10 pass certificate).

Compulsory service bond for candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh (Available in the information brochure to be uploaded on jkbopee.gov.in).

JKBOPE has also announced category-wise cut-off marks for NEET counselling:

Open merit list (including JKPM/Child of PMF/CDP/Sports/ EWS): 137 marks

Open merit list (Physically Handicapped/PWD): 121 marks

SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP (for J&K/Ladakh): 107 marks

SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP(Physically Handicapped/PWD): 107 marks

ST(Physically Handicapped/PWD): 108 marks