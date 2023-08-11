J&K UG Admission 2023: Registration for undergraduate courses ends today at jkadmission.samarth.ac.in

Higher Education Department, J&K will close the registration process for J&K UG Admission 2023 on August 11, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for various undergraduate courses for 1st semester can do it through the official site of J&K Admission at jkadmission.samarth.ac.in.

J&K UG Admission 2023: Registration for undergraduate courses ends today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, candidates who want to take admission to undergraduate degree programs for 1st semester of B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/BBA/BCA in all the government degree colleges (summer/winter zone) of UT and J&K affiliated to the University of Jammu/ Kashmir, constituent colleges of Cluster University of Jammu/ Srinagar, as well as autonomous colleges can register themselves.

The online document verification by colleges will be done till August 13, 2023. The first CSAS allocation list will be out on August 16, 2023 and candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 16 to August 18, 2023. The physical document verification by colleges can be done from August 19 to August 22, 2023. The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till August 24, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to apply for J&K UG Admission 2023

J&K UG Admission 2023: How to apply

To apply for the admission round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of J&K Admission at jkadmission.samarth.ac.in.

Click on J&K UG Admission 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of J&K Ad. mission