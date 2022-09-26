JMI UG Admission 2022: Last date to apply, 1st merit list likely today

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will close the application window for admission to undergraduate courses through Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate or CUET UG 2022 today, September 26. Candidates who have chosen JMI as one of their preferred universities in CUET 2022 application form can apply for admission on jmicoe.in.

Apply here.

Recently, University Grants Commission (UGC) published a schedule for undergraduate admissions at central universities based on CUET scores, according to which JMI will publish the first merit list on September 26. The university (JMI), however, has not made any recent communication in this regard.

As per the UGC schedule, selected candidates can take admission at JMI against the first merit list from September 29 to October 1.

In total, JMI will hold four rounds of admissions for courses based on CUET. For more information, candidates can visit the official website of the university, jmi.ac.in or the admission portal, jmicoe.in.

