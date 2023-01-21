JNU MBA admission 2023: Apply through CAT Score at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has begun the registration process for the MBA programme for the 2023-24 academic session. Candidates can apply through CAT 2022 score at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to apply for JNU MBA admissions 2023 is March 15, 2023.

Candidates who want to apply for the course have to pay ₹2000 as application fees if belonging to the General/ EWS/ OBC category and ₹1000 if belonging to SC/ST/PWD category.

The selection of the candidates will be based on the CAT 2022 score, Group Discussion, and Personal Interview.

JNU MBA Admission 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the MBA admission link

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

