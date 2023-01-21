Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / JNU MBA admission 2023: Apply through CAT Score at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU MBA admission 2023: Apply through CAT Score at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

admissions
Published on Jan 21, 2023 05:31 PM IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University begins the registration process for JNU MBA Admissions 2023.

JNU MBA Admissions 2023 registration begins at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, apply here
ByHT Education Desk

Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has begun the registration process for the MBA programme for the 2023-24 academic session. Candidates can apply through CAT 2022 score at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to apply for JNU MBA admissions 2023 is March 15, 2023.

Candidates who want to apply for the course have to pay 2000 as application fees if belonging to the General/ EWS/ OBC category and 1000 if belonging to SC/ST/PWD category.

The selection of the candidates will be based on the CAT 2022 score, Group Discussion, and Personal Interview.

Direct link to apply

JNU MBA Admission 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the MBA admission link

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jnu admissions
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP