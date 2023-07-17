JNU UG admission 2023: Registration process for UG and COP begins through CUET
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the registration process for undergraduate (UG) admission 2023 through the (CUET 2023) score.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has begun the undergraduate (UG) admission 2023 registration through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2023) score. Interested candidates can apply for JNU UG courses and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes through the official website at jnu.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 2.
“JNU invites online applications for Under Graduate (UG) & Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the Academic Session 2023-24. Candidates who have appeared in Common University Entrance Test – CUET (UG)-2023 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) can only apply online w.e.f. 16.07.2023 to 02.08.2023 by login on the website https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in”, reads the official notification.
Direct link to apply
JNU UG admission 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at jnu.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the registration link
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature
Pay the application fee
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.