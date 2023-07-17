Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Jul 17, 2023 12:08 PM IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the registration process for undergraduate (UG) admission 2023 through the (CUET 2023) score.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has begun the undergraduate (UG) admission 2023 registration through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2023) score. Interested candidates can apply for JNU UG courses and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes through the official website at jnu.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 2.

JNU UG admission 2023: Registration process for UG and COP begins through CUET

“JNU invites online applications for Under Graduate (UG) & Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the Academic Session 2023-24. Candidates who have appeared in Common University Entrance Test – CUET (UG)-2023 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) can only apply online w.e.f. 16.07.2023 to 02.08.2023 by login on the website https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to apply

JNU UG admission 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

