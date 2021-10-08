JNV Class 11 Admissions 2021: NVS releases state wise provisional list

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has released the state wise provisional list for JNV Class 11 Admissions 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the lateral entry admission round can check the provisional list through the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in. The list has been released for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Earlier, on September 28, 2021, the Samiti had released the state wise provisional list for other states. The students have been shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

JNV Class 11 Admissions 2021: How to check provisional list

Visit the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

Click on JNV Class 11 Admissions 2021 provisional list available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their result.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who are selected for the admission round will have to undergo a medical examination and a 10-days orientation programme by their respective schools. The selected candidates will also be intimated by post. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of NVS.

Direct link to check provisional list