JNV Class 6 Admission 2023: Registration ends tomorrow at navodaya.gov.in

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close down the registration process for JNV Class 6 Admission 2023 on February 15, 2023. Parents, guardians and candidates who want to apply for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for Class 6 admission can apply online through the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

The online correction window for JNVST Class 6 will open on February 16 and will close on February 17, 2023. The correction in data of registered candidates for class VI JNVST 2023 is permitted only in GENDER (Male/Female), Category (General/OBC/SC/ST), Area (Rural/Urban), Disability And Medium Of Examination.

JNV Class 6 Admission 2023: How to register

To register online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on JNV Class 6 Admission 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have enter the details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who are district residents and studying in class 5 in the academic session 2022-23 in Govt./ Govt. recognized school in the same district where JNV is functioning and to which they are seeking admission can apply. More related details can be checked on the official site of NVS.