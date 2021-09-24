Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JNVST 2022: NVS Class 6 registration begins, here’s how to apply

JNVST 2022 for Class 6 registration process begins on navodaya.gov.in. Candidates can check how to apply and direct link below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has started the registration process for JNVST 2022 for Class 6. Candidates who want to apply for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can apply online through the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till November 30, 2021. 

Candidates must not have been born before May 1, 2009, and after April 30, 2013 (Both dates are inclusive) to apply for the exam along with he/she must be studying in Class-V for the whole of the academic session 2021-22 in a Government/Government aided or other recognized schools or ‘B’ certificate competency course of National Institute of Open Schooling in the same district where he/she is seeking admission, as per the official notice

Direct link to apply here 

JNVST 2022: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.
  • Click on JNVST 2022 Class 6 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on registration link.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the application form and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JNV Selection Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2022-23 will be held in On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11.30 am.

jnvst navodaya vidyalaya jnvst navodaya vidyalaya selection test
