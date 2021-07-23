JNVST Admit Card 2021 for Class 6 released on navodaya.gov.in, direct link here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has released JNVST Admit Card 2021 on July 23, 2021. The hall ticket is available to candidates on the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in. The entrance exam for Class 6 admission will be conducted on August 11, 2021 across the country at various exam centres.

The entrance exam will be conducted for Class 6 admission in Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. A total of 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the selection test out of which 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres will be selected.

The Class 6 admission test will be conducted in English, Hindi, and the regional language of each state. The exam duration is for 2 hours and has three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test, and Language Test. The question paper comprises 80 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

The examination will be conducted by following all the COVID19 protocols. Students, teachers and exam invigilators will have to wear face marks, use sanitisers and will have to undergo thermal screening. The sitting arrangements will be made by following the social distancing norms and other precautions.