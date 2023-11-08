JNVST Class 9 Admission 2024: NVS extended registration date till November 15, apply at navodaya.gov.in

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has extended the registration date for JNVST Class 9 admission 2024 till November 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Class 9 lateral entry selection test 2024 can do it through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST Class 9 Admission 2024: NVS extended registration date till November 15

The correction window will open on November 16 and will close on November 17, 2023.

This is the second time the registration date has been extended. Earlier the last date to apply was till October 31 which was further extended till November 7, 2023.

JNVST Class 9 Admission 2024: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply for the entrance eamination can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on “The last date for submission of online application for class XI Lateral Entry Selection Test 2024 has been further extended up to 15.11.2023.”

A new page will open where candidates can register themselves.

Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection test for admission to Class IX will be conducted on February 10th, 2024. The duration of the examination will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. The medium of language for examination will be English/Hindi. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.

