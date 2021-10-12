Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / JoSAA 2021 admission schedule out, check details for IIT, NIT+ admissions
admissions

JoSAA 2021 admission schedule out, check details for IIT, NIT+ admissions

JoSAA 2021 admission schedule has been announced. The first round of seat allocation will begin on October 27, 10 am.
JoSAA 2021 admission schedule out, check details for IIT, NIT+ admissions (Agencies)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 11:19 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The joint seat allocation authority (JoSAA) has released the schedule of seat allocation for the academic programs offered by the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs for the academic year 2021-22. 

Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA begins on October 16, 10 am. 

The first mock seat allocation will be released on October 22, 10 am. The second list will be released a day later on October 24, 10 am.

Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2021 will end on October 25, 5 pm.

Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats will be done on October 26.

The first round of seat allocation will begin on October 27, 10 am. By October 30, 5 pm Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query will be held.

The last date to respond to the queries of the first round of seat allocation is October 31.

RELATED STORIES

The second round of seat allocation will begin on November 1, 5 pm. 

The facility to withdraw seats  or exit from seat allocation process will be allowed from November 7 to November 8, 5 pm.

The final round of seat allocation will begin on November 18, 8 pm.

Check complete JoSAA schedule

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
josaa josaa counselling iit admission
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IITs, NIT+ admissions 2021: JoSAA releases seat allocation rules

Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: Seat allotment for 2nd round counselling released

Delhi University admissions under 2nd cut-off list to begin today

DU 2nd cut-off: You need 99% and above to get admission in these colleges
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP