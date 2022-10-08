JoSAA 2022 round 4 seat allotment result today on josaa.nic.in, check time

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce result of the 4th round of IIT, NIT+ counselling 2022 today, October 8. JoSAA 2022 round 4 seat allotment result will be announced at josaa.nic.in and candidates can check it with their JEE Main login details.

JoSAA counselling 2022 round 4 seat allotment result will be available at 5 pm.

Candidates who get seats in the 4th round of JoSAA seat allotment process must report online between October 8 and October 10, 2022 and confirm their admission.

Seat allocation result for the fifth round will be announced on October 12. And for the last or sixth round, seat allocation result will be released on October 16.

How to check JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result 2022

First, go to the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

On the home page, open the round 4 seat allocation result link.

Enter your JEE Main 2022 log in details.

Submit and view result.

Download the result page and save it for future use.

