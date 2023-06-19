JoSAA counselling 2023 registration begins today on josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin online registrations for its counselling process (JoSAA counseling 2023) today, June 19. Candidates who have qualified in JEE Advanced and/or Mains can go to josaa.nic.in and submit their forms 10 am onwards.

JoSAA Counselling 2023 registration begins today (Representational)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JoSAA counselling will lead to admission at centrally-funded technical institutions including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

JEE Main qualified candidates can apply for admission to NIT+ seats only. JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for both IIT and NIT+ seats.

Here is the schedule of various events related to JoSAA counselling 2023:

Registration, choice filling begins: June 19

Registration for AAT 2023 qualified candidates: June 24 onwards.

Display of first mock allotment list: June 25

Display of second mock allotment list: June 27

Registration and choice filling ends: June 28

First round seat allotment results: June 30.

In total, JoSAA counselling will be held in six rounds. Check the detailed schedule here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the end of JoSAA counselling rounds, CSAB counselling for leftover NIT+ seats will begin.

Candidates can go to josaa.nic.in to submit their forms and to check the information bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON