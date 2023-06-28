Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release JoSAA Seat Allotment result 2023 for Round 1 on June 30, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Seat Allotment result 2023 for Round 1 releasing on June 30 at josaa.nic.in

As per the official schedule, the online reporting for round 1 will be conducted from June 30 to July 4, 2023. The last date to respond to query is till July 5, 2023. To check the round 1 seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

JoSAA Seat Allotment result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Click on JoSAA 2023 login link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JoSAA counselling is conducted for admission in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs. No agency other than JoSAA 2023 is responsible for joint seat allocation to the seats at the IITs/NIT+ System. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JoSAA.

